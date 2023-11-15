Town Of Huntington Notice Of Development Review Board Zoom Meeting* Applications Under Review for November 21, 2023 – 7pm 

Published November 15, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.
The Huntington Development Review Board (DRB) will meet via Zoom to conduct the following business, pursuant to the Huntington Zoning and Subdivision Regulations:
Subdivision – Final Review
Eugene and Kathlyn Depetrio seek an 18.6 acre Subdivision on a 52.05 acre lot. Property is located in the Rural Residential District (5-acre zoning) on Stagecoach Road, Tax Map ID# 06-011.000.
The project information is available on the town website www.huntingtonvt.org. Participation in a hearing is required to appeal a decision of the DRB. Application materials may be viewed the week before meeting.
Yves Gonnet, DRB Staff, October 23, 2023
* Zoom: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/82853092094?pwd=K2pFMU9MMkpQcDQrMVVSakFxWXUzUT09
Meeting ID: 828 5309 2094 Passcode: 328992
Questions: 802-434-3557.
