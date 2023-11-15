 Town Of Huntington Notice Of Development Review Board Zoom Meeting* Applications Under Review for November 21, 2023 – 7pm | Public Meetings | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

Seven Days needs your support!

Give Now
Get Tickets | Pet Memorials | Legal Notices | Shop Local |
Vermont's Independent Voice

Special Reports

November 15, 2023 Legal Notices » Public Meetings

Town Of Huntington Notice Of Development Review Board Zoom Meeting* Applications Under Review for November 21, 2023 – 7pm 

Published November 15, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.

The Huntington Development Review Board (DRB) will meet via Zoom to conduct the following business, pursuant to the Huntington Zoning and Subdivision Regulations:

Subdivision – Final Review

Eugene and Kathlyn Depetrio seek an 18.6 acre Subdivision on a 52.05 acre lot. Property is located in the Rural Residential District (5-acre zoning) on Stagecoach Road, Tax Map ID# 06-011.000.

The project information is available on the town website www.huntingtonvt.org. Participation in a hearing is required to appeal a decision of the DRB. Application materials may be viewed the week before meeting.

Yves Gonnet, DRB Staff, October 23, 2023

* Zoom: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/82853092094?pwd=K2pFMU9MMkpQcDQrMVVSakFxWXUzUT09
Meeting ID: 828 5309 2094 Passcode: 328992 

Questions: 802-434-3557.

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2023 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401

Advertising Policy  |  Privacy Policy  |  Contact Us  |  About Us  |  Help
Website powered by Foundation