Town of Huntington Notice of Development Review Board Zoom Meeting* Applications Under Review For February 27, 2024 – 7pm 

Published February 7, 2024 at 10:00 a.m.
The Huntington Development Review Board (DRB) will meet via Zoom to conduct the following business, pursuant to the Huntington Zoning and Subdivision Regulations:
Conditional Use Review
Sarah and Albert Dickerson seek approval for a non-dwelling structure on a 231.1 acre lot. Project is located in the Conservation District (25-acre zoning) on Fielder Road. Tax Map ID# 09-019.100. Reopened hearing.
Appeal of Administrative Officer Decision
Daniel Paradiso is appealing a permit denial for structures in a chicken garden on a 1.13 acre lot. Project is located in the Neighborhood District (1-acre zoning) on Main Road. Tax Map ID# 11-007.100.Waiver sought.
The project information is available on the town website www.huntingtonvt.org. Participation in a hearing is required to appeal a decision of the DRB.Application materials may be viewed the week before meeting.
-Yves Gonnet, DRB Staff, February 5, 2024
*Zoom:
https://us06web.zoom.us/j/82853092094?pwd=K2pFMU9MMkpQcDQrMVVSakF xWXUzUT09
Meeting ID: 828 5309 2094
Passcode: 328992 / Questions: 802-434-3557.
