Town of Huntington Selectboard Notice of Public Hearing September 16, 2024 

The Huntington Selectboard will hold a public hearing on September 16, 2024 at 7 pm at Huntington Public Library to receive public comment on proposed changes to the Land Use Regulations.

The purpose is revisions, as follows:

Proposed Amendment 2.1 Replace Maximum Enclosed Space per Lot with Maximum Footprint per Structure and Maximum Lot Coverage. Table 4.02 – Land Use Table – Dimensional Standards Related to Lots & Buildings. Maximum cumulative enclosed square footage above grade for the permitted use(s) to maximum footprint per structure and maximum percentage of lot coverage. The geographic areas affected are all Districts.

Proposed Amendment 2.2 Woodland-Conservation Districts Boundary Definition. The land use maps in Addendum B of the current land use regulations incorrectly show the boundary between the Woodland and Conservation districts is at an elevation of 2,500 feet. The text in Section 4.05 of the land use regulations states that the purpose of the Woodland District is to protect environmentally fragile high elevation areas between 1,500 and 2,000 feet above sea level from incompatible use. The text in Section 4.06 of the land use regulations states that the purpose of the Conservation District is to protect pristine and sensitive areas above 2,000 feet from the adverse effects of development and growth. The changes correct the map and clarify the text to state that all land within the elevation limits is included in the districts. The geographic areas affected are the Woodland and Conservation Districts.

Proposed Amendment 2.3 Clarify Regulations of Fences, adding Section 5.30. Eliminates the requirement for a permit to construct a fence, except within Special Flood Hazard Areas; allows for fences to be constructed within the setback to the boundary lines. The geographic areas affected are all Districts.

Proposed Amendment 2.4 Approximately 60 new definitions are proposed to clarify terms identified in the document. A specific list of terms and definitions will be incorporated into Article VIII of the Land Use Regulations. The geographic areas affected are all Districts.

Copies of the proposed revisions, as well as a report on how the proposed changes comply with State Statute and the Town Plan, are available on the Town website (www.huntingtonvt.org) at the Town Office, Beaudry's Store and the Huntington Public Library. A list of the affected section headings follows, as required pursuant to Title 24, Chapter 117 V.S.A. Section 4444 (b).

Table 4.01 – Zoning districts: Maximum Footprint per Structure & Maximum / Percentage of Lot Coverage

Section 5.30 – Fences

Section 4.05 – Woodland District

Section 4.06 – Conservation District

Article VIII: Definitions

— Dated: August 22, 2024

*Zoom link: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/83092715066?pwd=V29iSnNwVDNobjJzNFo2UGVPaGgwdz09 Meeting ID: 830 9271 5066 Passcode: 143747