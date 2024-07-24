Town of Huntington Notice of Development Review Board 

Published July 24, 2024 at 10:00 a.m.
Zoom Meeting*
APPLICATIONS UNDER REVIEW FOR
August 20, 2024 – 7pm
The Huntington Development Review Board (DRB) will meet via Zoom to conduct the following business, pursuant to the Huntington Land Use Regulations:
Conditional Use Review
Everett and Audrey Lewis seek approval for a Porch on the front of their house on a 0.65 acre lot. Project is located in the Rural Residential District (5-acre zoning) on Camels Hump Road. Tax Map ID# 09-009.000
The project information is available on the town website www.huntingtonvt.org. Participation in a hearing is required to appeal a decision of the DRB. Application materials may be viewed the week before the meeting.
-Yves Gonnet, DRB Staff, July 20, 2024
