March 20, 2024 Legal Notices » Public Meetings

Town of Huntington Notice of Development Review Board Zoom Meeting* 

Published March 20, 2024 at 10:00 a.m.

Applications Under Review for April 16, 2024 – 7pm

The Huntington Development Review Board (DRB) will meet via Zoom to conduct the following business, pursuant to the Huntington Land Use Regulations:

Subdivision

John Miles and Samantha Slayton seek approval for a two-lot subdivision of a 59-acre lot. Project is located in the Neighborhood District (1-acre zoning) and Rural Residential District (5-acre zoning) on Shaker Mountain Road. Tax Map ID# 08-019.100

Conditional Use Review

Michael and Jennifer Warren seek approval for an Outdoor Recreational Structure and Home Based Business on a 5 acre lot. Project is located in the Rural Residential District (5-acre zoning) on Economou Road. Tax Map ID# 04-003.100

The project information is available on the town website www.huntingtonvt.org. Participation in a hearing is required to appeal a decision of the DRB. Application materials may be viewed the week before the meeting.

-Yves Gonnet, DRB Staff, March 18, 2024

*Zoom: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/82853092094?pwd=K2pFMU9MMkpQcDQrMVVSakF xWXUzUT09 Meeting ID: 828 5309 2094 Passcode: 328992 / Questions: 802-434-3557.

