Town of Jericho — Development Review Board Notice of Public Hearing 

Published August 21, 2024 at 10:00 a.m.
The Jericho Development Review Board will CONTINUE the public hearing at 7:00 pm on WEDNESDAY September 11, 2024 at the Jericho Town Hall to consider the following.
• A request to the DRB by Underhill-Jericho Fire Department for a sketch review of a two-lot minor subdivision and a boundary line adjustment. The property is located at 275 Browns Trace which is in the Low Density Residential.
• A request to the DRB by Don & Bonnie Morin for a Preliminary/Final Plat for the redevelopment of 37 River Road into a possible 8 lot subdivision with existing structures. The property is located at 37 River Road which is in the Rural Village Center District CD 4 Character Based Zoning District.
All interested persons may appear and be heard. Additional information related to this application may be viewed at the Jericho Planning and Zoning Office during regular business hours.
Chris Flinn
Zoning Administrator
[email protected]
