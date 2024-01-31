 Town of Jericho Public Hearing Budget & Capital Budget | Public Meetings | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

Please support our work!

Donate  Advertise
Newsletters | Tickets | Pet Memorials | Legal Notices | |
Vermont's Independent Voice

Special Reports

January 31, 2024 Legal Notices » Public Meetings

Town of Jericho Public Hearing Budget & Capital Budget 

Published January 31, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. | Updated January 31, 2024 at 10:10 a.m.

On Thursday, February 1st at 6:30 pm, the Selectboard will hold a public hearing to solicit comments on the proposed FY25 Budget & Capital Budget. The public is invited to attend and offer comments on the proposed budget. Copies may be viewed on the Towns website at www.jerichovt.org.

Join via zoom meeting online: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86185672762?pwd=VjdJTFA2ak1rN080Z00zeDhnSnBmQT09

Join by Phone: +1 929 205 6099

Meeting ID: 861 8567 2762

Password: 718233

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2024 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401

Advertising Policy  |  Privacy Policy  |  Contact Us  |  About Us  |  Help
Website powered by Foundation