Town of Jericho Public Hearing Budget & Capital Budget 

If you're looking for "I Spys," dating or LTRs, this is your scene.View Profiles
Published January 31, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. | Updated January 31, 2024 at 10:10 a.m.
On Thursday, February 1st at 6:30 pm, the Selectboard will hold a public hearing to solicit comments on the proposed FY25 Budget & Capital Budget. The public is invited to attend and offer comments on the proposed budget. Copies may be viewed on the Towns website at www.jerichovt.org.
Join via zoom meeting online: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86185672762?pwd=VjdJTFA2ak1rN080Z00zeDhnSnBmQT09
Join by Phone: +1 929 205 6099
Meeting ID: 861 8567 2762
Password: 718233
find, follow, fan us: