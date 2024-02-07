 Town of Jericho Public Hearing Budget & Capital Budget | Public Meetings | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

February 07, 2024 Legal Notices » Public Meetings

Town of Jericho Public Hearing Budget & Capital Budget 

Published February 7, 2024 at 10:00 a.m.

On Monday, February 26th at 6:00 pm, the Selectboard will hold a public hearing to solicit comments on the proposed FY25 Budget & Capital Budget. The public is invited to attend and offer comments on the proposed budget. Copies may be viewed on the Towns website at www.jerichovt.org.

Join via zoom meeting online: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86345523828?pwd=Z1hWT2twQ08wWmIxZHJVdFcrQkQ4QT09

Join by Phone: +1 929 205 6099
Meeting ID: 863 4552 3828
Password: 798650

