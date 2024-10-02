Town of Richmond Development Review Board Agenda October 30th, 2024, at 7:00 PM 

Published October 2, 2024 at 10:00 a.m.
Location: 3rd floor meeting room Richmond Town Offices, 203 Bridge Street Richmond VT, 05477
Join Zoom Meeting: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81135989152
Meeting ID: 811 3598 9152
Call-in: +1 929 205 6099 US (New York)
Application materials may be viewed at http://www.richmondvt.gov/boards-minutes/developmentreview-board/ before the meeting. Please call Tyler Machia, Zoning Administrator, at 802-434-2430 or email [email protected] with any questions.
Public Hearing
Item 1.
APE2024-01 Chelsye & Trevor Brooks Parcel ID#JR1330
Location of Appealed Permit: 1330 Jericho Road
Description: The Appellants, Chelsye & Trevor Brooks, are seeking to appeal the decision of the Zoning Administrator to approve permit 2024-67. Permit 2024-67 is for a single-family home.
