Town of Richmond Development Review Board Agenda October 9th, 2024, at 7:00 PM 

Published September 25, 2024 at 10:00 a.m.
Location: 3rd floor meeting room Richmond Town Offices, 203 Bridge Street Richmond VT, 05477
Join Zoom Meeting: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89057870483
Meeting ID: 890 5787 0483
Call-in: +1 929 205 6099 US (New York)
Application materials may be viewed at http://www.richmondvt.gov/boards-minutes/developmentreview-board/ before the meeting. Please call Tyler Machia, Zoning Administrator, at 802-434-2430 or email [email protected] with any questions.
Public Hearing
Item 1.
PRESUB2024-03 Matthew Parisi Parcel ID#EM0112
Project Location: 114 East Main Street
1. Project Description: The Applicants are seeking preliminary approval for a proposed 3 lot Residential Planned Unit Development. Lot 1 contains a preexisting duplex. Lot 2 contains a preexisting single-family home. Proposed lot 3 would be common land.
Item 2.
SP2024-03 Summit Distributing, LLC Parcel ID#WM1436
Project Location: 1436 West Main Street
1. Project Description: The Applicant, Summit Distributing LLC, is applying to amend their previously approved site plan for their project. The applicants would like to change their previously approved sign design to allow for the price section to be internally illuminated by LED lights.
