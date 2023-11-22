 Town of Richmond Development Review Board Agenda | Public Meetings | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

Seven Days needs your support!

Give Now
Get Tickets | Pet Memorials | Legal Notices | Shop Local |
Vermont's Independent Voice

Special Reports

November 22, 2023 Legal Notices » Public Meetings

Town of Richmond Development Review Board Agenda 

Published November 22, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.

December 5th, 2023, at 7:00 PM
Location: 3rd floor meeting room Richmond Town Offices, 203 bridge street Richmond VT, 05477

Join Zoom Meeting: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86053903652

Meeting ID: 860 5390 3652Call-in: +1 929 205 6099 US (New York)

Application materials may be viewed at http://www.richmondvt.gov/boards-minutes/developmentreview-board/ before the meeting.

Please call Tyler Machia, Zoning Administrator, at 802-434-2430or email [email protected] with any questions

Public Hearing
APE2023-01 Bradley Holt & Jason Pelletier Parcel ID#HV2427

The appellants, Bradley Holt & Jason Pelletier, are seeking to appeal the decision of the ZoningAdministrator regarding his 12-month extension of permit 2021-83 for work on the property located at 2427 Hillview Road. The Applicants are seeking a reversal of this extension and the enforcement of the permit conditions noted in the Access Permit 21-117.

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2023 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401

Advertising Policy  |  Privacy Policy  |  Contact Us  |  About Us  |  Help
Website powered by Foundation