TOWN OF RICHMOND PLANNING COMMISSIONNotice of Public Hearing 

Published October 2, 2024 at 10:00 a.m.
Pursuant to 24 v.s.a. §§4441 (d) and §4444 (a)(b), the Town of Richmond Planning Commission will be holding a public hearing on Wednesday, October 16, 2024, at 7:00 pm, in the Richmond Town Center Meeting Room at 203 Bridge Street as well as remotely via Zoom to receive comment regarding proposed zoning amendments:
PURPOSE: To modify the Richmond Zoning Regulations (RZR) to include a revision to §4.7, Non-Conforming Structures, §4.8 Non-Conforming Uses, §6.8 Flood Hazard Overlay District, and §7 Definitions. The amendments proposed for §4.7 and §4.8 are clarifying in that non-conforming structures and uses are proposed to be governed strictly under §6.8. The amendments to §6.8 are to allow for pre-existing non-conforming structures and uses to be relocated within the Flood Hazard Overlay District if the flood hazard is not increased and is in compliance with National Floodplain Insurance Program or NFIP guidelines. Additions to §7 include a revised definition for Recreation Facility and new definition for Recreation Path. These revisions will affect any lot within Richmond that proposes to develop according to these sections.
GEOGRAPHIC AREA AFFECTED: Any parcel/s proposing development within the boundaries of the proposed Flood Hazard Overlay District and all parcels subject to the definitions in §7 within the boundaries of the Town of Richmond.
SECTION HEADINGS: §4.7 Non-Conforming Structures, §4.8 Non-Conforming Uses, §6.8 Flood Hazard Overlay District, and §7, Definitions.
The full text of the proposed Zoning Amendment are available for inspection at the Richmond Town Center Offices at 203 Bridge Street between the hours of 8:00am and 4:00pm, Monday through Friday or on the Town of Richmond website at the following
LINK: Planning Commission - Town of Richmond, VT (richmondvt.gov).
FOR MORE INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT THE RICHMOND PLANNING/ZONING OFFICE AT 802-336-2289 or [email protected]
find, follow, fan us: