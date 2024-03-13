 Town of Richmond Public Hearing | Public Meetings | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

March 13, 2024 Legal Notices » Public Meetings

Town of Richmond Public Hearing 

Published March 13, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. | Updated March 13, 2024 at 10:15 a.m.

The Richmond Selectboard shall hold a public hearing on Monday, April 1, 2024 at 7:00 p.m. to receive public comment on the proposed RICHMOND CAPITAL PLAN FOR FY25.

This hearing may be attended in person at the Richmond Town Center at 203 Bridge St., by phone, or online via Zoom
Zoom Meeting:
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84611164424?pwd=OU1rZDY2UStLL2ZqV1Q0a0pKSUhJZz09

Meeting ID: 846 1116 4424
Passcode: 304382
Join by Phone: +1 929 205 6099

The public hearing is for the purpose of distributing information and receiving comments regarding the Draft 2025 Richmond Capital Plan. The document is available for your review at the Town Clerk's Office or online at www.richmondvt.gov/boards-meetings/selectboard

All interested persons may appear and be heard. Persons needing special accommodations or those interested in viewing the ordinance should contact the Richmond Town Manager's Office (802) 434-5170.

