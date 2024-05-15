Town Of Richmond Selectboard Notice Of Public Hearing 

Published May 15, 2024 at 10:00 a.m.
The Richmond Selectboard shall hold a public hearing on Monday, June 3, 2024 at 7:00 p.m. to hear public comment on proposed amendments to the Municipal Park Ordinance.
This hearing may be attended in person at 203 Bridge St. Richmond, VT or by phone or online via Zoom
Zoom Meeting:
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84611164424?pwd=OU1rZDY2UStLL2ZqV1Q0a0pKSUhJZz09
Meeting ID: 846 1116 4424
Passcode: 304382
Join by Phone: +1 929 205 6099
Copies of the proposed ordinances are available at the Town Clerk's Office, 203 Bridge Street Richmond, or by calling 434-5170, and under "Ordinance & Policies" at www.richmondvt.gov.
All interested persons may appear and be heard. Persons needing special accommodations or those interested in viewing the ordinance should contact the Richmond Town Manager's Office (802) 434-5170.
Summary of Changes to Municipal Park Ordinance
Changes GENERAL section to include Round Church Green in the Ordinance.
Amends Attachment A, Municipal Park Map, to show location of Round Church Green.
