Town of Richmond Selectboard Amendments to Municipal Park Ordinance 

Published June 12, 2024 at 10:00 a.m.
At their meeting on June 3, 2024 the Richmond Selectboard voted to amend the Municipal Park Ordinance.
Copies of the amended ordinance are available at the Town Clerk's Office, 203 Bridge Street Richmond, or by calling 434-5170, and, at www.richmondvt.gov.
Changes GENERAL section to include Round Church Green in the Ordinance.
Amends Attachment A, Municipal Park Map, to show location of Round Church Green.
In accordance with 24 V.S.A. 1973 residents of the Town or Richmond have the legal right to petition to disapprove of an ordinance. A petition for a vote on the question of disapproving an ordinance or rule shall be signed by not less than five per cent of the qualified voters of the municipality, and presented to the legislative body or the clerk of the municipality within 44 days following the date of adoption of the ordinance or rule by the legislative body. Unless a petition is filed in accordance with 24 V.S.A. 1973, the ordinance or rule shall become effective 60 days after the date of its adoption.
Interested persons with questions or comments may contact:
Josh Arneson, Richmond Town Manager
(802) 434-5170, [email protected],
203 Bridge St. PO Box 285 (mailing), Richmond, VT 05477
