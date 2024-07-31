Town of Richmond Development Review Board Agenda August 14th, 2024, at 7:00 PM 

Published July 31, 2024 at 10:00 a.m.
Location: 3rd floor meeting room Richmond Town Offices, 203 Bridge Street Richmond VT, 05477
Join Zoom Meeting: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89057870483
Meeting ID: 890 5787 0483
Call-in: +1 929 205 6099 US (New York)
Application materials may be viewed at http://www.richmondvt.gov/boards-minutes/developmentreview-board/ before the meeting. Please call Tyler Machia, Zoning Administrator, at 802-434-2430 or email [email protected] with any questions.
Public Hearing
SUB2024-02 Peaceable Kingdom LLC Parcel ID#PE0000/PE0026
Project Location: 26 Peaceable Kingdom
1. Project Description: Peaceable Kingdom LLC, is seeking to amend their approved Residential Planned Unit Development located on peaceable street. The applicants are seeking to add 3 new lots to this planned unit development. Due to ACT 47 the minimum density for lots served by municipal water and sewer has been increased to 5 units per acre.
