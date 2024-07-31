 Town of Richmond Development Review Board Agenda August 14th, 2024, at 7:00 PM | Public Meetings | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

July 31, 2024 Legal Notices » Public Meetings

Town of Richmond Development Review Board Agenda August 14th, 2024, at 7:00 PM 

Published July 31, 2024 at 10:00 a.m.

Location: 3rd floor meeting room Richmond Town Offices, 203 Bridge Street Richmond VT, 05477

Join Zoom Meeting: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89057870483

Meeting ID: 890 5787 0483

Call-in: +1 929 205 6099 US (New York)

Application materials may be viewed at http://www.richmondvt.gov/boards-minutes/developmentreview-board/ before the meeting. Please call Tyler Machia, Zoning Administrator, at 802-434-2430 or email [email protected] with any questions.

Public Hearing

SUB2024-02 Peaceable Kingdom LLC Parcel ID#PE0000/PE0026

Project Location: 26 Peaceable Kingdom

1. Project Description: Peaceable Kingdom LLC, is seeking to amend their approved Residential Planned Unit Development located on peaceable street. The applicants are seeking to add 3 new lots to this planned unit development. Due to ACT 47 the minimum density for lots served by municipal water and sewer has been increased to 5 units per acre.

