Town of Richmond Development Review Board Agenda December 13 2023, at 7:00 PM 

Published November 29, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.
Location: 3rd floor meeting room Richmond Town Offices, 203 Bridge Street Richmond VT, 05477
Join Zoom Meeting: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82607801509
Meeting ID: 826 0780 1509
Call-in: +1 929 205 6099 US (New York)
Application materials may be viewed at http://www.richmondvt.gov/boards-minutes/developmentreview-board/ before the meeting. Please call Tyler Machia, Zoning Administrator, at 802-434-2430 or email [email protected] with any questions.
Public Hearing
Item 1
SKP2023-15 David Sunshine & Carol Jordan Parcel ID#JR1582
The applicants, David Sunshine & Carol Jordan, are presenting a Sketch Plan application for a two lot subdivision. The Subdivision will result in the creation of the following parcels:
• Parcel 3 will be 168.7 acres and will be improved with a single-family residence.
• Parcel 5 will be 2.6 acres and will be improved with a single-family residence.
Item 2
SUB2023-16 Robert & Joy Reap Parcel ID#WM0830
The Applicants, Robert & Joy Reap, are seeking to amend their existing Planned Unit Development (PUD) by adding a new use to the list of approved uses for their property. The Applicants are seeking to add a warehouse use in order to build storage units that would be available to rent. This would result in the creation of 8 storage structures resulting in 25,000 square feet of storage space. The Applicants are also seeking to change a previously approved mixed use office building into a warehouse with storage units and are seeking to adjust the boundaries of the lots in the PUD.
find, follow, fan us: