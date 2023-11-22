Town of Westford Development Review Board Notice of Public Hearing 

Published November 22, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.
Pursuant to 24 V.S.A. Chapter 117 and the Westford Land Use & Development Regulations, the Westford Development Review Board will hold a public hearing at the Westford Public Library (1717 Route 128) & via ZOOM on Monday, December 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM to review the following applications:
Subdivision Amendment, Boundary Line Adjustment, & Waiver Review – Mathieu Property - Applicant: Corey Mathieu (approx. 9.98 acres and 10.01 acres) located on the Westford-Milton Road and Richard's Way in the Rural 5 and Water Resource Overlay Zoning Districts. This is a proposal to adjust the boundary line between Lots 2 and 1A with the intention of separating the multi-family dwelling from the remaining parcel. A density waiver is being requested to allow Lot 2 to be less than 5 acres.
Conditional Use Review – Swansong Take Two LLC Property - Applicant: Lee Hendler (approx. 83.2 acres) located off VT Route 128 in the Rural 10, Rural 5, Flood Hazard Overlay, and Water Resource Overlay Districts. This is a proposal to perform maintenance on the pre-existing manmade pond, which lies within the Water Resource Overlay (WRO). Manmade ponds and stormwater & erosion control are conditional uses in the WRO.
Join Zoom Meeting
https://zoom.us/j/93808185199?pwd=b09uVGVkancwM1FUR1FqZmNWcmI3dz09
Or Dial +1 929 205 6099 US (New York)
Meeting ID: 938 0818 5199
Passcode: 6sxdQS
For more information call the Town Offices at 878-4587 Monday–Thursday 8:30 a.m.–4:30 p.m. & Friday 8:30 a.m.-1:00 p.m.
Matt Wamsganz, Chairman
Dated November 17, 2023
