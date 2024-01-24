Town of Westford Development Review Board Notice of Public Hearing 

Published January 24, 2024 at 10:00 a.m.
Pursuant to 24 V.S.A. Chapter 117 and the Westford Land Use & Development Regulations, the Westford Development Review Board will hold a public hearing at the Westford Public Library (1717 Route 128) & via ZOOM on Monday, February 12th, 2024 at 7:00 PM to review the following application:
Site Plan Public Hearing –Collins Property. Applicants: Brandon Collins and William Pebler (approx. 10.08 acres) located on Manley Road in the Rural 10 Zoning District. The applicant is requesting site plan approval to construct an accessory structure over 1,000 square feet.
Join Zoom Meeting https://zoom.us/j/96142080666?pwd=dCtwTFZmamoxNy9oNmpPNTdsbUIBUT09Or Dial +1 929 205 6099 US (New York)Meeting ID: 961 4208 0666Passcode: 1QgncE
For more information call the Town Offices at 878-4587 Monday–Thursday 8:30am–4:30pm & Friday 8:30a.m.-1:00 p.m.
Matt Wamsganz, ChairmanDated January 18, 2024
find, follow, fan us: