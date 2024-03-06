Town Of Westford Development Review Board Notice Of Public Hearing 

Published March 6, 2024 at 10:00 a.m.
Pursuant to 24 V.S.A. Chapter 117 and the Westford Land Use & Development Regulations, the Westford Development Review Board will hold a public hearing at the Westford Public Library (1717 Route 128) & via ZOOM on Monday, March 25th, 2024 at 7:00 PM to review the following application:
Preliminary Plat Public Hearing for 9-Lot, 8-Unit Planned Unit Development & Subdivision –Swansong Take Two LLC Property. Applicant: Lee Hendler (approx. 83.2 acres) located off VT-128 in the Rural 10, Rural 5, Flood Hazard Overlay, and Water Resource Overlay Zoning Districts. This is a proposal to subdivide the subject parcel into 8 single-unit dwelling lots and a 60.3-acre open space lot.
Join Zoom Meeting
https://zoom.us/j/92727770910?pwd=MEVNd25TeUVJck1Xa216Y29RR0tjZz09
Meeting ID: 927 2777 0910 - Passcode: 1eshW7
Or Dial +1 929 205 6099
Meeting ID: 927 2777 0910 - Passcode: 440942
For more information call the Town Offices at 878-4587 Monday–Thursday 8:30am–4:30pm & Friday 8:30a.m.-1:00 p.m.
Matt Wamsganz, Chairman
Dated February 29, 2024
