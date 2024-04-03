Town of Westford Development Review Board Notice of Public Hearing 

Published April 3, 2024 at 10:00 a.m.
Pursuant to 24 V.S.A. Chapter 117 and the Westford Land Use & Development Regulations, the Westford Development Review Board will hold public hearings at the Westford Public Library (1717 Route 128) & via ZOOM on Monday, April 22nd, 2024 beginning at 7:00 PM to review the following applications:
Preliminary Plat Public Hearing for 9-Lot, 8-Unit Planned Unit Development & Subdivision –Swansong Take Two LLC Property; Applicant: Lee Hendler (approx. 83.2 acres) located off VT-128 in the Rural 10, Rural 5, Flood Hazard Overlay, and Water Resource Overlay Zoning Districts. This is a proposal to subdivide the subject parcel into 8 single-unit dwelling lots and a 60.3-acre open space lot.
Site Plan/Conditional Use Public Hearing – Mark J. & Andrea N. Letorney Revocable Trust Property; Applicant: Mark & Andrea Letorney (approx. 10.1 acres) located off VT-128 in the Rural 10, Rural 5, and Water Resource Overlay Zoning Districts. This is a proposal to construct an accessory structure greater than 1000sf and additional parking to allow for commercial expansion.
Join Zoom Meeting
https://zoom.us/j/94886103407?pwd=bGxtR0lHcWc5Rlh0dHhPOUJHeEt2QT09
Meeting ID: 948 8610 3407- Passcode: 93zDRK
Or Dial +1 929 205 6099
Meeting ID: 948 8610 3407- Passcode: 126180
For more information call the Town Offices at 878-4587 Monday–Thursday 8:30am–4:30pm & Friday 8:30a.m.-1:00 p.m.
Matt Wamsganz, Chairman
Dated March 28, 2024
