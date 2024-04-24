Town of Westford Development Review Board Notice Of Public Hearing 

Published April 24, 2024 at 10:00 a.m.
Pursuant to 24 V.S.A. Chapter 117 and the Westford Land Use & Development Regulations, the Westford Development Review Board will hold public hearings at the Westford Public Library (1717 Route 128) & via ZOOM on Monday, May 13th, 2024 beginning at 7:00 PM to review the following application:
Site Plan/Conditional Use Public Hearing – Underhill Rod & Gun Club Property; Applicant: Myron Palmer (approx. 113.25 acres) located off Buchanon Lane in the Rural 10 and Water Resource Overlay Zoning Districts. This is a proposal to construct a new accessory structure, approve after-the-fact permitting of existing structures, and a request to vacate the December 28, 2005 ZBA decision regarding the Club.
Join Zoom Meeting
https://zoom.us/j/98364957727?pwd=bVhrZk9SQlYwR3ZOVmpXZktELzhCZz09
Meeting ID: 983 6495 7727 - Passcode: 6nbW6T
Or Dial +1 929 205 6099
Meeting ID: 983 6495 7727 - Passcode: 172761
For more information call the Town Offices at 878-4587 Monday–Thursday 8:30am–4:30pm & Friday 8:30a.m.-1:00 p.m.
Matt Wamsganz, Chairman
Dated April 18, 2024
