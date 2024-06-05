Town of Westford Notice of Adoption of Amended Mobile Food Vendor Ordinance 

Published June 5, 2024 at 10:00 a.m.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN to the residents of the Town of Westford that on May 23, 2024, the Selectboard adopted an amended Mobile Food Vendor Ordinance. The purpose of this Ordinance is to allow for food to be made occasionally available to the general public in the Town of Westford in a safe, respectful, and convenient manner to benefit the general public health, safety, and welfare of Westford citizens by establishing reasonable guidelines and standards for mobile food vendors. Furthermore, the intent of this Ordinance is to support place making by increasing business opportunities, encouraging creative business models, and providing another way to improve the quality and experience of the Town of Westford. The Ordinance shall become effective July 22, 2024 unless a petition signed by not less than 5% of the qualified voters of the town requesting that the following adopted Ordinance be submitted to the voters of the town at an annual or special meeting is presented to the Selectboard or the Town Clerk on or before July 5, 2024.
The Ordinance contains the following sections:
Section 1: Authority
Section 2: Purpose
Section 3: Definitions
Section 4: License Required
Section 5: Exemptions
Section 6: Application
Section 7: Fee
Section 8: Review of Applications
Section 9: Standards
Section 10: Violation
Section 11: Revocation
Section 12: Enforcement
Section 13: Applicability and Severability
The Ordinance in its entirety is available for inspection at the Westford Town Office, 1713 Vermont Route 128, Westford, Vermont, during regular office hours, Monday-Thursday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., and at https://westfordvt.us/documents/ordinances-policies. Questions regarding the Ordinance may be directed to Holly Delisle, Town Administrator, in-person, by emailing [email protected], or by calling (802) 878-4587.
Dated this 28th day of May 2024.WESTFORD SELECTBOARDBill Cleary, Chair
Wendy Doane
Pat Haller
Casey Mathieu
Deb Sawyer Jorschick
Posted at: Westford Town Office, Westford Post Office, Westford Library, Town Website, Front Porch Forum
