 Town of Westford Notice of Adoption of Amended Mobile Food Vendor Ordinance | Ordinance Changes | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

Please support our work!

Donate  Advertise
Newsletters | Tickets | Pet Memorials | Legal Notices | |
Vermont's Independent Voice

Special Reports

June 12, 2024 Legal Notices » Ordinance Changes

Town of Westford Notice of Adoption of Amended Mobile Food Vendor Ordinance 

Published June 12, 2024 at 10:00 a.m.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN to the residents of the Town of Westford that on May 23, 2024, the Selectboard adopted an amended Mobile Food Vendor Ordinance. The purpose of this Ordinance is to allow for food to be made occasionally available to the general public in the Town of Westford in a safe, respectful, and convenient manner to benefit the general public health, safety, and welfare of Westford citizens by establishing reasonable guidelines and standards for mobile food vendors. Furthermore, the intent of this Ordinance is to support place making by increasing business opportunities, encouraging creative business models, and providing another way to improve the quality and experience of the Town of Westford. The Ordinance shall become effective July 22, 2024 unless a petition signed by not less than 5% of the qualified voters of the town requesting that the following adopted Ordinance be submitted to the voters of the town at an annual or special meeting is presented to the Selectboard or the Town Clerk on or before July 5, 2024.

The Ordinance contains the following sections:

Section 1: Authority

Section 2: Purpose

Section 3: Definitions

Section 4: License Required

Section 5: Exemptions

Section 6: Application

Section 7: Fee

Section 8: Review of Applications

Section 9: Standards

Section 10: Violation

Section 11: Revocation

Section 12: Enforcement

Section 13: Applicability and Severability

The Ordinance in its entirety is available for inspection at the Westford Town Office, 1713 Vermont Route 128, Westford, Vermont, during regular office hours, Monday-Thursday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., and at https://westfordvt.us/documents/ordinances-policies. Questions regarding the Ordinance may be directed to Holly Delisle, Town Administrator, in-person, by emailing [email protected], or by calling (802) 878-4587.

Dated this 28th day of May 2024.
WESTFORD SELECTBOARD
Bill Cleary, Chair
Wendy Doane
Pat Haller
Casey Mathieu
Deb Sawyer Jorschick

Posted at: Westford Town Office, Westford Post Office, Westford Library, Town Website, Front Porch Forum

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2024 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401

Advertising Policy  |  Privacy Policy  |  Contact Us  |  About Us  |  Help
Website powered by Foundation