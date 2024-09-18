Town of Westford Notice of First and Second Public Hearings On Petitioned-for Charter Proposal 

Published September 18, 2024 at 10:00 a.m.
The Selectboard of the Town of Westford hereby gives notice that, in accordance with 17 V.S.A. § 2645(a)(3)(A) & (B), § 2645(a)(6) and 17 V.S.A. § 2641(a), it will hold two public hearings on a petitioned-for proposal to amend Section 3 of the municipal charter.
The First Public Hearing will be held both in person and via Zoom on Thursday, September 26, 2024, to discuss and take questions regarding the charter amendment proposal. This First Public Hearing will begin at 6:15 p.m. at Westford Elementary School, located at 146 Brookside Rd in the Town. While the charter amendment proposal is made by petition, and not by the Selectboard, Town officials will be present during the public hearing to answer questions regarding the proposal.
To join the Zoom Meeting:
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85650659626?pwd=djlaZ2ljUmlDVkpTRExTbWlaZWV5Zz09
Meeting ID: 856 5065 9626 - Passcode: DA68bw
OR dial +1 646 558 8656 – Meeting ID: 856 5065 9626 – Passcode: 538062
The Second Public Hearing will be held both in person and via Zoom on Thursday, October 3, 2024. The Second Public Hearing will begin at 6:15 p.m. at Westford Elementary School, located at 146 Brookside Rd in the Town. Town officials will again be present during the public hearing to discuss and answer questions regarding the charter proposal. Note, however, that the Selectboard does not have authority to revise a charter proposal made by petition.
To join the Zoom Meeting:
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88029303094?pwd=PqJbxxKCSw283HbhW41hDwoZEp9bzP.1
Meeting ID: 880 2930 3094 - Passcode: wgt5Bn
OR dial +1 646 558 8656 – Meeting ID: 880 2930 3094 – Passcode: 231833
After the two public hearings, the petitioned charter amendment proposal shall be submitted to the voters to be voted by Australian ballot on Tuesday November 5, 2024, at the Westford Elementary School.
Please note: If you have any comments, questions or suggestions regarding the accessibility of these meetings, please contact Holly Delisle, Town Administrator. Additionally, if you are unable to attend the meetings, but wish to make a comment or ask a question regarding the article please email your comment or question at least one day in advance of the meetings to Holly Delisle at [email protected].
A concise summary of the substantive provisions of the petitioned-for charter proposal follows:
Petition to Amend sec. 3 of Town of Westford, VT Charter
(Cite as: 24 App. V.S.A. ch. 155C, § 3)
• § 3 Appointed officers
(a) In addition to all other offices that may be filled by appointment by the Selectboard pursuant to State law, the Selectboard shall appoint the following officers:
(1) Town Treasurer;
(2) listers or an assessor;
(3) Delinquent Tax Collector;
and
(4) cemetery commissioners.; and
(5) Town Clerk.
(5) [Repealed.] (6) [Repealed.]
(b) The number of persons appointed to the offices set forth in subsection (a) of this section shall be determined by the Selectboard.
(c) All appointments shall be made in accordance with the Town of Westford Personnel Rules.
(d) In appointing the Town Treasurer,
and Delinquent Tax Collector, and Town Clerk, the Selectboard shall use the following guidelines in addition to following the Town of Westford Personnel Rules:
(1) Nominating committee.
(A) When a vacancy exists in the office of Town Treasurer,
or Delinquent Tax Collector, or Town Clerk, the Selectboard shall call for the formation of a nominating committee comprising one Selectboard member, two justices of the peace, and two residents. The Selectboard and justices of the peace shall select which of their members will serve on the committee. These three officials shall select the two residents.
(B) Meetings of the committee shall be warned and conducted as public meetings in accordance with the requirements of Vermont statutes. Members of this committee shall serve until any vacancy is filled by the Selectboard.
(2) Search process. The committee shall have the authority to solicit candidates, to advertise notice of a vacancy, and to make an investigation of a candidate's credentials and background as the committee deems appropriate. Upon completion of the investigation and interviewing of candidates, the committee shall submit to the Selectboard up to three names of those candidates deemed qualified for the positions.
(3) Appointing a candidate. Within 45 days of its receipt of candidates' names from the committee, the Selectboard shall appoint from such candidates a person(s) to fill any vacancy or notify the committee in writing that none of the candidates shall be appointed. If no appointment is made, the committee shall then reconvene and submit the names of additional qualified candidates to the Selectboard.
(4) Interim appointment. Until such a time as a vacancy is filled pursuant to this section, the Selectboard may appoint an official on an interim basis to fill the vacancy.
(e) All appointed Town officers shall be governed by the Town of Westford Personnel Rules.
(f) From time to time and whenever a job is open in an appointed Town office, the Selectboard shall adopt or revise a general statement of the qualifications necessary to perform the duties and responsibilities of the office and a job description of the office. (Added 2013, No. M-20 (Adj. Sess.), § 3, eff. June 3, 2014; 2019, No. 84 (Adj. Sess.), § 10.)
