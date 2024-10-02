TOWN OF WESTFORD Request for Bids (RFB)Plowing & Sanding, 2024-2025 Season 

Published October 2, 2024 at 10:00 a.m.
The Town of Westford is accepting bids for plowing and sanding of certain gravel town roads and properties for the 2024-2025 winter season. Bids will be accepted for both sides of town, or just one.
• East: Bill Cook Rd, Seymour Rd, Cowie Rd
• West: Common Rd & 2 parking areas, Rubaud Rd, Town Office & Library Parking areas
Work shall commence with the first snowfall of 2 inches or more, and end on April 15, 2025 or the last snowfall of 2 inches or more, whichever occurs first.
Bidders must carry and maintain Workers Comp, General Liability and Commercial Auto Liability insurances at their own expense.
BID SUBMISSION INSTRUCTIONS:
Bids shall be made on the bid form available online at https://westfordvt.us/wp-content/uploads/2024/09/RFB-for-Plowing-Sanding-2024-2025.pdf or at the Westford Town Office or by request. Bids addressed to the Town of Westford shall be submitted using one of the following methods:
1. Electronically - [email protected] (please identify the bid by putting Plowing Bid in the subject line); or 2. USPS - Town of Westford, 1713 VT Route 128, Westford, VT 05494; or
3. Drop box at the Westford Town Office (located to the left of the front door) Bids will be received by the Westford Town Administrator or at the Westford Town Office until 3:00 p.m. on October 23, 2024. The Selectboard will review bids received at their October 24th meeting.
Full bid specifications are available upon request, at the Town Office, or online at: https://westfordvt.us/wp-content/uploads/2024/09/RFB-for-Plowing-Sanding-2024-2025.pdf
Contact Holly Delisle, Town Administrator at (802)-878-4587 or at [email protected] with questions
find, follow, fan us: