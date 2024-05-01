 Town of Westford Request for Proposal: Town Wide Solid Waste | Request for Proposals | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

May 01, 2024 Legal Notices » Request for Proposals

Town of Westford Request for Proposal: Town Wide Solid Waste 

Published May 1, 2024 at 10:00 a.m.

The Town of Westford is requesting quotes for the town wide collection of residential and commercial trash, recycling, and food residuals for July 1, 2024 – June 30, 2026.

Mail or hand deliver quotes to Town of Westford, Attn: Holly Delisle, 1713 Vermont Route 128, Westford, VT 05494 by 4:30pm May 9, 2024, for consideration.

Notification of successful entity will be made by June 13, 2024, and a contract mutually acceptable to both the Contractor and the Town will be executed prior to June 30, 2024.

