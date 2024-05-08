Town of Westford Request for Proposal: Town Wide Solid Waste 

If you're looking for "I Spys," dating or LTRs, this is your scene.View Profiles
Published May 8, 2024 at 10:00 a.m.
The Town of Westford is requesting quotes for the town wide collection of residential and commercial trash, recycling, and food residuals for July 1, 2024 – June 30, 2026.
Mail or hand deliver quotes to Town of Westford, Attn: Holly Delisle, 1713 Vermont Route 128, Westford, VT 05494 by 4:30pm May 9, 2024, for consideration.
Notification of successful entity will be made by June 13, 2024, and a contract mutually acceptable to both the Contractor and the Town will be executed prior to June 30, 2024.
