May 15, 2024 Legal Notices » Public Meetings

Town of Westford Selectboard Notice of Public Hearing 

Published May 15, 2024 at 10:00 a.m.

Pursuant to 24 V.S.A. Chapter 117 and the Westford Land Use & Development Regulations, the Selectboard will hold a public hearing to consider amendments to Chapter 320, Section 326 of the Westford Land Use & Development Regulations. This hearing will be held at the Westford Town Office and via ZOOM at 6:30pm on Thursday, May 23, 2024. Public comment at this hearing is welcomed and encouraged. The proposed amendments to the town's Land Use & Development Regulations include:

• Add internally illuminated signage for commercial properties to Section 326.D (Exempt signs) with specific provisions including:

o Maximum square footage and quantity

o Prohibition of movement, flashing, blinking, etc.

o Prohibition of branded product advertisement

o Illumination limited to business hours

• Remove Section 326.C(8)

• Amend Section 326.C(9) to add the phrase "free-standing."

• Amend Figure 3-11 (Maximum Sign Area and Height) to include internally illuminated interior signs.

• Adds Figure 3-11-A: Sign Area Calculation

• Add definition for internally illuminated signs.

Copies of the full text of the proposed amendments to the Westford Land Use & Development Regulations are available at the Westford Town Office, 1713 VT Route 128, and Westford, Vermont or may be viewed on the Town of Westford website at https://westfordvt.us/documents/planning-zoning/

Join Zoom Meeting: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85650659626?pwd=djlaZ2ljUmlDVkpTRExTbWlaZWV5Zz09 Meeting ID: 856 5065 9626 - Passcode: DA68bw

(Or dial: 1 646 558 8656: Meeting ID: 856 5065 9626 - Passcode: 538062)

For information call the Town Offices at 802-878-4587.

