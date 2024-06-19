Public Hearing Colchester Development Review Board 

Published June 19, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. | Updated June 19, 2024 at 10:58 a.m.
Pursuant to Title 24 VSA, Chapter 117, the Development Review Board will hold a public hearing on July 10, 2024 at 7:00pm to hear the following requests under the Development Regulations. Meeting is open to the public and will be held at 781 Blakely Road.
a) FP-24-14 RAM PROPERTIES LLC: Final Plat Application for a minor two lot subdivision on a 2.34-acre lot in the General Development One (GD1) District. Lot 1 to be 1.40 acres in size and retain the existing single-unit dwelling, and Lot 2 to be 0.91 acres in size and include a new single-unit dwelling. Proposed subdivision to be accessed via Middle Road and will include supporting infrastructure including a new driveway, wastewater system, and municipal water connection. Subject property is located at 92 Middle Road, Account #26-028003-0000000.
b) VAR-24-01 WOODLAND SHORES PARK RLLP: Variance Application to request relief from the Dimensional Standards for the Mobile Home Park (MHP) District in Table A-2 of the Colchester Development Regulations, specifically to reduce the minimum required front setback from 15 ft to 10 ft, side setback from 10 ft to 5 ft, and rear yard setback from 10 ft to 5 ft as applied to primary structures. Property is presently developed with a 56-unit mobile home park served by municipal water and on-site wastewater systems. No expansion of the park is requested at this time. Subject property is located at 1518 Porters Point Road, Account #46-027002-0000000.
c) CU-24-03 88 MALLETTS BAY CAMPGROUND LLC: Conditional Use application to expand an existing 102-site Campground (Use 1.560) to accommodate 116 RV-sites and 20 tent-sites for a total of 136 campsites in the Lakeshore Two (LS2) District as required under §8.10-C of the Colchester Development Regulations. Subject property is located at 88 Malletts Bay Campground, Account #65-001002-0000000.
