Vermont Superior Court Chittenden Unit - Case No. 23-CV-04767 

Civil Division
Date: November 15, 2023
Notice Of Hearing
Sunset Lake Cooperative v. Bill Rublee,
This is to notify you to appear at the Court named above in connection with the above-named case on:
DATE: December 14, 2023
TIME: 2:00 PM
DURATION: 15 Minutes
HEARING RE: Abandoned Mobile Home
A hearing on Sunset Lake Cooperative's verified Complaint to declare abandoned the mobile home of Bill Rublee, Jr., et al located at the Sunset Lake Villa Mobile Home Park, 38 Wile Street in Hinesburg, Vermont to authorize the sale of the mobile home at a public auction to be held within 15 days of the judgment, has been set for December 14, 2023 @ 2:00PM.
Electronically signed Wednesday, November 15, 2023 pursuant to V.R.E.F. 9(d)
Nancy L. Bean
Judicial Assistant – Chittenden Civil Division Vermont Superior Court
175 Main Street
Burlington, Vermont 05401
To participate in this hearing remotely, the Webex Login Information follows:
App: Cisco Webex Meeting
Website: https://vtcourts.webex.com
Meeting Number: 129 647 6521
Password: CIVIL2
Any individual with a disability requiring assistance accessing the services, programs, and/or activities at the Courthouse should contact the Clerk's office at the above address for further assistance.
