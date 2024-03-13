Vermont Superior Court Probate Division Lamoille Unit Case No. 24-PR-00709 

Published March 13, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. | Updated March 13, 2024 at 10:15 a.m.
154 Main Street, Hyde Park, VT 05655
802-888-3887
www.vermontjudiciary.com
Notice of Hearing and Order for Publication Estate of Kathy Morrill
To All Interested Persons:
The following petition/motion, Petition to Open and Estate and Appoint Fiduciary, has been filed in the Probate Division of the Superior Court: January 30, 2024
A hearing on the petition/motion will be held at: 9:00AM on April 04, 2024, at the above-named Court.
If no one appears at the hearing to object, the relief requested may be granted. If you wish to receive notice of future events in this proceeding, you must notify the Court by filing a Notice of Appearance form that can be found on the Vermont Judiciary website.
It is hereby ORDERED that the notice of hearing as set forth in the Order be published in SEVEN DAYS, a newspaper of general circulation in Lamoille County, Vermont.
Publication date: March 13, 2024
Electronically signed pursuant to V.R.E.F. 9(d)3/6/2024 /s/ James R. Dean Mahoney Probate Judge
Any individual with a disability requiring assistance accessing the services, programs, and/or activities at the Courthouse should contact the Clerk's office at the above address for further assistance.
