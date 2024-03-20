Vermont Traffic Committee Special Meeting Notice 

If you're looking for "I Spys," dating or LTRs, this is your scene.View Profiles
Published March 20, 2024 at 10:00 a.m.
The Vermont Traffic Committee will convene a special meeting on March 27, 2024, at 1:00 p.m. at 2178 Airport Rd, Building A, Barre, VT, in Conference Room 135 to ratify actions taken during the 2023 Traffic Committee meetings and adopt a resolution regarding future meetings. Agenda and link to hearing at https://vtrans.vermont.gov/operations/OSB/traffic-operations/vermont-traffic-committee
