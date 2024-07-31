Ward 3 NPA Meeting 

If you're looking for "I Spys," dating or LTRs, this is your scene.View Profiles
Published July 31, 2024 at 10:00 a.m.
The Ward 3 NPA will be meeting in person on Wednesday, July 31, from 6:30 to 8:30pm at the First Unitarian Universalist Society located at 152 Pearl Street and online via Zoom. We'll be receiving an update from Chief Murad on downtown public safety and will be voting on changes to our bylaws and Steering Committee members. The full agenda and supporting documents may be found at the Ward 3 NPA website at ward3npa.weebly.com.
