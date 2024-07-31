 Ward 3 NPA Meeting | Public Meetings | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

July 31, 2024 Legal Notices » Public Meetings

Ward 3 NPA Meeting 

Published July 31, 2024 at 10:00 a.m.

The Ward 3 NPA will be meeting in person on Wednesday, July 31, from 6:30 to 8:30pm at the First Unitarian Universalist Society located at 152 Pearl Street and online via Zoom. We'll be receiving an update from Chief Murad on downtown public safety and will be voting on changes to our bylaws and Steering Committee members. The full agenda and supporting documents may be found at the Ward 3 NPA website at ward3npa.weebly.com.

