 Warning | General Notices | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

Seven Days needs your support!

Give Now
Get Tickets | Pet Memorials | Legal Notices | Shop Local |
Vermont's Independent Voice

Special Reports

December 27, 2023 Legal Notices » General Notices

Warning 

Published December 27, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.

Policy Adoption

Champlain Valley School District

The Board of School Directors gives public notice of its intent to adopt local district policies dealing with the following at its meeting scheduled on January 23, 2024:

B3 - Board Member Conflict of Interest

D16 - Employee Conflict of Interest

Copies of the above policies may be obtained for public review at the Office of the Human Resources Dept. in Shelburne, VT.

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2023 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401

Advertising Policy  |  Privacy Policy  |  Contact Us  |  About Us  |  Help
Website powered by Foundation