Published December 27, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.
Policy Adoption
Champlain Valley School District
The Board of School Directors gives public notice of its intent to adopt local district policies dealing with the following at its meeting scheduled on January 23, 2024:
B3 - Board Member Conflict of Interest
D16 - Employee Conflict of Interest
Copies of the above policies may be obtained for public review at the Office of the Human Resources Dept. in Shelburne, VT.
