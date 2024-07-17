 Warning & NoticeSpecial Ward 3 Election | General Notices | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

July 17, 2024 Legal Notices » General Notices

Warning & NoticeSpecial Ward 3 Election 

Published July 17, 2024 at 10:00 a.m.

The legal Ward 3 voters of the City of Burlington, Vermont are hereby warned and notified to come and vote at a Special Ward 3 Meeting onTuesday, the 13th of August, 2024

between 7:00 a.m. and 7:00 p.m. at the voting place hereinafter named and designated as polling place:

Ward Three: Sustainability Academy, 123 North St.

The polls are open at 7:00 a.m. and close at 7:00 p.m. for the purpose of electing a city officer as follows:

WARD THREE – one Ward Three School Commissioner, Term Ending April 6th, 2026.

Emma Mulvaney-Stanak, Mayor

Dated this 5 day of July, 2024.

