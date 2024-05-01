Warning Essex Westford School District Special Meeting May 7, 2024 

Published May 1, 2024 at 10:00 a.m.
ESSEX WESTFORD EDUCATIONAL COMMUNITY
UNIFIED UNION SCHOOL DISTRICT #51WARNING OF SPECIAL MEETING
The legal voters of the Essex Westford Educational Community Unified Union School District #51 (hereafter "Essex Westford School District") comprising the voters of the City of Essex Junction, the Town of Essex (outside of Village), and the Town of Westford are hereby notified and warned to meet at their respective polling places on Tuesday, May 7, 2024, from 7:00 am at which time the polls will be open until 7:00 pm. at which time the polls will close, to vote by Australian ballot on the following article:
ARTICLE 1
Shall the voters of the Essex Westford School District approve the school board to expend $93,929,553 which is the amount the school board has determined necessary for the ensuing fiscal year beginning July 1, 2024?
POLLING PLACES:
The voters of the Essex Westford School District, residing in their respective city and towns, will cast their ballots from 7:00 am-7:00 pm in the polling places designated for their community as follows:
Town of Essex: Essex Middle School in the Town of Essex
Town of Westford: Westford School in the Town of Westford
City of Essex Junction: Champlain Valley Expo Blue Ribbon Pavilion in the City of Essex Junction
Upon closing of the polls, the Australian ballots shall be transported by the Board of Civil Authority to a central location where ballots will be commingled and counted under the supervision of the Clerk of the Essex Westford School District, who will then tabulate the final results (pursuant to 16 VSA Section 741-742).
The legal voters of the Essex Westford School District are further notified that voter qualification and registration relative to said Annual Meeting shall be as provided in Section 706u of Title 16 and Chapters 43, 51, and 55 of Title 17, Vermont Statutes Annotated.
PUBLIC INFORMATIONAL HEARING
Said persons and voters are further notified and warned of an informational hearing on Tuesday, April 30, 2024, at 7:00 pm at Essex High School Library to present the article to be voted on by Australian ballot on May 7, 2024.
