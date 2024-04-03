Warning For Hearing Champlain Valley School District Annual Meeting April 15, 2024 

Published April 3, 2024 at 10:00 a.m.
The legal voters of the Champlain Valley School District, are hereby notified and warned to meet at the Champlain Valley High School Room 160 in the Town of Hinesburg at five o'clock (5:00pm) in the evening on Monday, April 15, 2024, to hold a public informational hearing with respect to the proposed school budget for the 2024-2025 school year.
Virtual Zoom participation details: https://cvsdvt-org.zoom.us/j/87255024696 Meeting ID: 872 55024696 Passcode: cvsd11. Zoom Meeting phone participation: 1-646-876-9923 Passcode: 140966
Adopted and approved at a duly noticed, called and held meeting of the Board of School Directors of the Champlain Valley School District on March 12, 2024. Received for record and recorded in the records of the Champlain Valley School District on March 13, 2024.
ATTEST: Lynne T. Jaunich, District Clerk; Meghan E. Metzler, Chairperson
