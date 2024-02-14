Warning of the 101st Annual Winooski City Meeting 

Published February 14, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. | Updated February 14, 2024 at 11:11 a.m.
The legal voters of Winooski are hereby warned and notified to meet at the Winooski School District Auditorium on March 4, 2024 at 6:00 p.m. to discuss Article Four & Article Five and Article Eight to conduct an informational hearing on the Australian Ballot questions. A public hearing will coincide with the informational meeting to discuss Article Six and Article Seven. The meeting to be adjourned and to reconvene at the Winooski Senior Center, 123 Barlow Street on Tuesday, March 5, 2024 to transact any business involving voting by Australian Ballot to begin at 7:00 o'clock in the morning and to close at 7:00 o'clock in the evening. The legal voters of the City of Winooski are further notified that voter qualification, registration, and absentee voting relative to said meeting shall be as provided in Title 17 V.S.A. Chapters 43, 51 and 55. In addition, Act No. M-6 (H.227)
Article One
To elect a (1) Mayor for a term of three (3) years.
Article Two
To elect (2) City Councilors for a term of two (2) years each.
Article Three
To elect (1) Champlain Water District Commissioner for a three (3) year term
Article Four- City Budget
Shall the voters of the City of Winooski approve the budget for the Fiscal Year 2025 in the amount of Ten Million Nine Hundred Eighty-One Thousand Eighty-Six dollars and Seven cents ($10,981,086.07). The amount to be raised from property taxes is Eight Million Three Hundred Nine Thousand Five Hundred Forty-Six dollars and Thirty-Five cents ($8,309,546.35).
Article Five
Shall the City Council be authorized to apply for and accept funds from sources other than property taxation, and to expend the same for the benefit of the City in addition to sums for which budget appropriation has been made? (Approval of this article will not impact property taxes.)
Article Six - Bond Vote
Shall the voters approve the use of up to $515,000 of the unexpended proceeds of the City's 2020 Capital Improvement Bond (Hickok Street Water Line and Reconstruction Project) to finance construction of improvements for capital improvements for the City's public infrastructure, including improvements to City streets, traffic control and landscape elements, sidewalk, and road improvements, including costs of planning, design, construction, and reconstruction?
Article Seven - Bond Vote
Shall the bonds or notes or other indebtedness of the City of Winooski in a principal amount not to exceed Four Million Six Hundred Thousand Dollars ($4,600,000), be issued for the purpose of the planning, design and construction of improvements for the City, known as the Burlington-Winooski Bridge Project, consisting of planning, design, construction and relocation or reconstruction of the bridge across the Winooski River between the City and the City of Burlington, including environmental remediation and improvements for traffic, bike path and pedestrian use, traffic control and related park improvements, and for a term not to exceed 30 years, with the understanding that if the City secures funds from other sources for the Burlington-Winooski Bridge Project, it could issue such bonds or notes to pay for improvements for the two Rail Bridges?
Article Eight - Champlain Water District
Shall Three Million Two Hundred Thousand dollars ($3,200,000.00) of unexpended infrastructure bond proceeds authorized at the September 13, 2022, special meeting of the Champlain Water District be expended for the implementation of a Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition ('SCADA") upgrade, the cost thereof estimated to be Three Million Two Hundred Thousand dollars ($3,200,000.00)?
Dated at Winooski, Vermont this 22 of January, 2024
Mayor Kristine Lott
Deputy Mayor Thomas Renner
Councilor Bryn Oakleaf
Councilor Aurora Hurd
Councilor Charles Judge
