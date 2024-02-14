Warning Champlain Valley School District Annual Meeting March 4, 2024 And March 5, 2024 

Published February 14, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. | Updated February 14, 2024 at 11:11 a.m.
The legal voters of the Champlain Valley School District, are hereby notified and warned to meet at the Champlain Valley Union High School Room 160 in the Town of Hinesburg at five o'clock (5:00pm) in the evening on March 4, 2024, to transact any of the following business not involving voting by Australian ballot, and to conduct an informational hearing with respect to Articles of business to be considered by Australian ballot on March 5, 2024.
Virtual Zoom participation details: https://cvsdvt-org.zoom.us/j/82796942094 Meeting ID: 827 9694 2094 Passcode: cvsd11. Zoom Meeting phone participation: 1-646-876-9923 Passcode: 049722
ARTICLE I: To elect a moderator, clerk and treasurer.
ARTICLE II: To hear and act upon the reports of the school district officers.
ARTICLE III: Shall the voters of the Champlain Valley School District authorize the Board of School Directors to borrow money by issuance of bonds or notes not in excess of anticipated revenues for the next fiscal year?
ARTICLE IV: Shall the voters of the Champlain Valley School District authorize the Board of School Directors to provide a mailed notice of availability of the Annual Report to residents in lieu of distributing the Annual Report?
ARTICLE V: To establish the date of the Champlain Valley School District Annual Meeting of Monday, March 3, 2025 at 5pm at CVU High School and recessed and opened back up at Australian ballot voting on Town Meeting Day.
ARTICLE VI: To transact any other business proper to come before the meeting.
BALLOT QUESTIONS
The legal voters of the Champlain Valley School District, are hereby notified and warned to meet at their respective polling places on Tuesday, March 5, 2024, at seven o'clock in the forenoon (7:00am), at which time the polls will open, and seven o'clock in the afternoon (7:00pm), at which time the polls will close, to vote by Australian ballot on the following articles of business:
ARTICLE VII: Shall the voters of the Champlain Valley School District approve the expenditure by the Board of School Directors of the sum of One Hundred Five Million, Eight Hundred One Thousand, One Hundred Eighty Five Dollars ($105,801,185) which is the amount the Board of School Directors has determined to be necessary for the ensuing fiscal year commencing July 1, 2024?
ARTICLE VIII: Shall general obligation bonds or notes of the Champlain Valley School District in an amount not to exceed Three Hundred Ninety-Five Thousand Dollars ($395,000), subject to reduction from the application of available state and federal grants-in-aid and reserves, be issued for the purpose of financing the cost of purchasing three (3) school buses, the aggregate cost of such purchases is estimated to cost Three Hundred Ninety-Five Thousand Dollars ($395,000)?
ARTICLE IX: Shall the voters of the Champlain Valley School District authorize the Board of School Directors to allocate its current fund balance, without effect upon the District tax levy, of Three Million, Two Hundred Seventy-Five Thousand, Five Hundred Forty-Seven Dollars ($3,275,547) as revenue for future budgets?
ARTICLE X: Shall general obligation bonds or notes of Champlain Valley School District in an amount not to exceed Three Million, Five Hundred Thousand Dollars ($3,500,000), subject to reduction from the application of available state and federal grants-in-aid and reserves, be issued for the purpose of financing the cost of making certain public school building improvements, namely (1) Charlotte Central School building mechanical, electrical, paving and energy efficiency upgrades ($1,450,000), (2) Champlain Valley Union High School grounds and building repairs and replacements ($50,000), (3) Shelburne Community School building and grounds repairs, electrical and HVAC and upgrades ($1,900,000), (4) Williston Central School flooring ($50,000), and (5) Allen Brook School fire alarm system ($50,000), the aggregate cost of such improvements estimated to be Three Million, Five Hundred Thousand Dollars ($3,500,000). State funds may not be available at the time these projects are otherwise eligible to receive state school construction aid. The District is responsible for all costs incurred in connection with any borrowing done in anticipation of the receipt of school construction aid.
POLLING PLACES
Charlotte Charlotte Town Hall
Hinesburg Hinesburg Town Hall
Shelburne Shelburne Town Center – Gymnasium
Williston Williston Armory
St. George St. George Town Hall
Ballots shall be transported and delivered to the Champlain Valley Union High School in the Town of Hinesburg and there commingled and counted by members of the Boards of Civil Authority of several towns under the supervision of the District Clerk of the Champlain Valley School District.
The legal voters of the Champlain Valley School District are further notified that voter qualification, registration and absentee/early voting relative to said annual meeting shall be as provided in Section 706u of Title 16, and Chapters 43, 51 and 55 of Title 17, Vermont Statutes Annotated.
Adopted and approved at a duly noticed, called and held meeting of the Board of School Directors of the Champlain Valley School District on January 23, 2024. Received for record and recorded in the records of the Champlain Valley School District on January 23, 2024.
ATTEST: Lynne T. Jaunich, District Clerk; Angela M. Arsenault, Chairperson
