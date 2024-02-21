Warning Town of Jericho, Vermont Bond Vote at Annual Town Meeting March, 5, 2024 

Published February 21, 2024 at 10:00 a.m.
The legal voters of Jericho, Vermont are hereby notified and warned to meet on Tuesday, March 5, 2024, to vote on the following article by Australian Ballot at the Mount Mansfield Union High School in said town of Jericho. Polls for voting by Australian ballot will be open on Tuesday, March 5th, 2024, at the Mount Mansfield Union High School from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., at which time the polls will close.
ARTICLE XIII Shall general obligation bonds or notes of the Town of Jericho in an amount not to exceed Four Million, One Hundred Fifty Thousand Dollars and Zero Cents ($4,150,000.00) be issued under Chapter 53 of Title 24, Vermont Statutes Annotated, payable from the Town's general fund, derived from the taxation of real property for a period not to exceed thirty years, and subject to reduction by available grants-in-aid or other funding sources, be issued to finance the cost of constructing certain improvements to the Town Maintenance Facility (the Project)?
Dated this 29th day of January 2024 at Jericho Vermont.
JERICHO SELECT BOARD Catherine McMains Joseph Flynn Erik Johnson
The legal voters of the Town of Jericho are further notified that a public informational meeting will be held on Monday, February 26th, 2024 at the Jericho Town Hall at 6pm, to discuss the bond issue proposition and explain the proposed Project and the financing thereof. Zoom link will be available on the Jericho Town Website, JerichoVT.org
find, follow, fan us: