March 27, 2024 Legal Notices » Public Meetings

Westford Planning Commission Notice of Public Hearing 

Published March 27, 2024 at 10:00 a.m.

The Westford Planning Commission hereby provides notice of a public hearing being held pursuant to Title 24, Section 4441 of the Vermont State Statutes for the purpose of hearing public comments concerning: Proposed amendments to the Westford Land Use & Development Regulations.

The public hearing has been scheduled for: Monday, April 15, 2024 at 6:30 p.m.

Join Zoom Meeting: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85832413382?pwd=SlcxUFYvVGRNWCtJNHJENVY3eFRQZz09

Meeting ID: 858 3241 3382 - Passcode: 6LrCb1

(Or dial: 1 646 558 8656: Meeting ID: 858 3241 3382 - Passcode: 813318)

Purpose:

The Planning Commission is proposing to amend the Westford Land Use & Development Regulations for the following purposes:

1) To revise and refine the regulations based on feedback from the Planning Commission, Administrative Officer, and members of the public.

Geographic Area Affected: Entire Town.

Table of Contents & Summary of Changes to the Westford Land Use & Development Regulations:

Part 3. Development Standards; Chapter 320. Site Design & Engineering Standards; Section 326. Signs – Exempts internally illuminated signage on commercial properties – provisions include maximum square footage and quantity; prohibition of movement, flashing, blinking, etc.; prohibition of branded product advertisement; and illumination limited to business hours. Removes language prohibiting signs illuminated by, composed of, or containing luminous tube lighting. Amends prohibition of internally illuminated signs to add "free-standing" specification. Amends Figure 3-11 (Maximum Sign Area and Height) to include internally illuminated interior signs.

Part 5. Definitions; Chapter 510. Defined Terms - Adds definition of "Sign, Internally Illuminated" to mean a sign that is illuminated by a light source that is contained within the sign to create a defined luminous solid color message.

Location Where Full Text May be examined: Copies of the full text of the proposed amendments to the Westford Land Use & Development Regulations are available at the Westford Town Office, 1713 VT Route 128, and Westford, Vermont or may be viewed on the Town of Westford website at https://westfordvt.us/documents/planning-zoning/

Dated at Westford, Vermont this 22nd day of March, 2024.

George Lamphere, Westford Planning Commission Chair

