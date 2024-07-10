Whitcomb Woods Cathedral Square: Request for Proposals for Construction Management Services 

Published July 10, 2024 at 10:00 a.m.
Cathedral Square (CSC) is seeking proposals from qualified Construction Managers for both pre-construction and construction services for a renovation of Whitcomb Woods, an affordable, independent living, 65 unit, senior housing project located in Essex Junction, VT. Complete RFP details and all attachments can be obtained by contacting CSC's project manager, Lauren Marino ([email protected]) Proposals are due on July 26, 2024 no later than 3 p.m. Cathedral Square is an equal opportunity employer. Women Owned, Minority Owned, Locally Owned and Section 3 Businesses are encouraged to apply.
