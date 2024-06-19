 William Wright Disinterment | General Notices | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

Please support our work!

Donate  Advertise
Newsletters | Tickets | Pet Memorials | Legal Notices | |
Vermont's Independent Voice

Special Reports

June 19, 2024 Legal Notices » General Notices

William Wright Disinterment 

Published June 19, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. | Updated June 19, 2024 at 10:58 a.m.

June 14th, 2024

This notice serves to inform of Loretta Wright's (son Kevin Wright) intent to disinter the cremated remains of William G. Wright from his current plot to the recently purchased plot both located in Lakeview Cemetery Burlington, VT. Any family member, town cemetery commissioner or other authority responsible for cemeteries in the municipality can object to the proposed removal by filing a complaint in probate court.

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2024 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401

Advertising Policy  |  Privacy Policy  |  Contact Us  |  About Us  |  Help
Website powered by Foundation