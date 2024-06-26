William Wright Disinterment 

If you're looking for "I Spys," dating or LTRs, this is your scene.View Profiles
Published June 26, 2024 at 10:00 a.m.
June 14th, 2024
This notice serves to inform of Loretta Wright's (son Kevin Wright) intent to disinter the cremated remains of William G. Wright from his current plot to the recently purchased plot both located in Lakeview Cemetery Burlington, VT. Any family member, town cemetery commissioner or other authority responsible for cemeteries in the municipality can object to the proposed removal by filing a complaint in probate court.
find, follow, fan us: