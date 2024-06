click to enlarge Courtesy

Ferguson and Jane Coyle McKay

Friends and family of Ferguson and Jane Coyle McKay are invited to attend a celebration of life service for both Ferg and Jane, who passed away on December 2 and December 16, 2023, respectively. The service will be held in the United Church of Cabot in Cabot, Vt., on June 22, 2024, at 11 a.m., followed immediately by a graveside service in the Cabot Village Cemetery.

Arrangements are with Tossing Funeral Home in Rutland, Vt.