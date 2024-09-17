 In Memoriam: Barry Stone, 1935-2024 | Seven Days Vermont

September 17, 2024

In Memoriam: Barry Stone, 1935-2024 

Published September 17, 2024 at 6:00 a.m.

click to enlarge Barry Stone - COURTESY
  • Courtesy
  • Barry Stone

The memorial service for Barry Stone, who passed away on May 24, 2024, will be held on Saturday, October 5, 2024. at 2 p.m. at the Dudley H. Davis Center at the University of Vermont.

