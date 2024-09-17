In Memoriam: Barry Stone, 1935-2024 

Please support our work!
September 17, 2024
Life Lines
» In Memoriam
Published September 17, 2024 at 6:00 a.m.
The
memorial service for Barry Stone, who passed away on May 24, 2024,
will be held on Saturday, October 5, 2024. at 2 p.m. at the Dudley H.
Davis Center at the University of Vermont.
Tags: In Memoriam
