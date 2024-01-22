 In Memoriam: Ezra Raymond Pouech, 1993-2023 | In Memoriam | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

January 22, 2024 Life Lines » In Memoriam

In Memoriam: Ezra Raymond Pouech, 1993-2023 

Published January 22, 2024 at 6:00 a.m. | Updated January 22, 2024 at 8:04 a.m.

Ezra Pouech - COURTESY
  • Courtesy
  • Ezra Pouech

The family of Ezra Pouech asks that you join us to honor and celebrate the life of Ezra Pouech on February 17, 2023, 11 a.m., at the United Church of Hinesburg, located at 10570 Route 116 in Hinesburg, Vt. The service will be followed by a short reception at the Hinesburg Public House. There will be a second commemorative event this summer, with details to be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation to either the GoFundMe for Ezra’s girlfriend and children, who have been affected by this tragedy, or the Vermont Network Against Domestic Violence.

