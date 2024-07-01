In Memoriam: Kira Jaye Serisky, 2003-2021 

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo

KJ Serisky

Sweet Kira (KJ),

We can only imagine what good you might be doing in the world on your 21st birthday. In your short 17 years on this Earth, you made a lasting, positive impact on many people (and many kitties), especially your mama and daddy. We hope that you love "Kira's Garden," planted with a few of your friends who love and miss you greatly. We have much more to do to ensure that your legacy continues 4-ever. We miss everything about you, each day being as painful as the last.

Love, Mama, Daddy, Aunt Shell, Uncle Bryan, and your furry boys, Arminius and Maple-Buns