July 01, 2024 Life Lines » In Memoriam

In Memoriam: Kira Jaye Serisky, 2003-2021 

Published July 1, 2024 at 6:00 a.m.

click to enlarge KJ Serisky - COURTESY PHOTO
  • Courtesy Photo
  • KJ Serisky

Sweet Kira (KJ),

We can only imagine what good you might be doing in the world on your 21st birthday. In your short 17 years on this Earth, you made a lasting, positive impact on many people (and many kitties), especially your mama and daddy. We hope that you love "Kira's Garden," planted with a few of your friends who love and miss you greatly. We have much more to do to ensure that your legacy continues 4-ever. We miss everything about you, each day being as painful as the last.

Love, Mama, Daddy, Aunt Shell, Uncle Bryan, and your furry boys, Arminius and Maple-Buns

