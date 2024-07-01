In Memoriam: Kira Jaye Serisky, 2003-2021 

Published July 1, 2024 at 6:00 a.m.
Sweet Kira (KJ),
We can only imagine what good you might be doing in the world on your 21st birthday. In your short 17 years on this Earth, you made a lasting, positive impact on many people (and many kitties), especially your mama and daddy. We hope that you love "Kira's Garden," planted with a few of your friends who love and miss you greatly. We have much more to do to ensure that your legacy continues 4-ever. We miss everything about you, each day being as painful as the last.
Love, Mama, Daddy, Aunt Shell, Uncle Bryan, and your furry boys, Arminius and Maple-Buns