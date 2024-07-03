In Memoriam: Krisann Paquette, 1963-2020 

Please support our work!
If you're looking for "I Spys," dating or LTRs, this is your scene.
July 03, 2024
Life Lines
» In Memoriam
Published July 3, 2024 at 6:00 a.m.
Dancing, laughing, twirling,
camper streaking at night.
Thought we were hidden, oh what a sight.
Hummingbird your wings a flight
never leave, you make it right.
Forever.
Tags: In Memoriam
